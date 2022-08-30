FxWirePro :EUR/NZD bullish outlook with scope to target 1.6400

EUR/NZD rose higher on Tuesday as euro was lifted on expectation ECB will hike 75bps next week. • The pair picked up upside momentum and is approaching 1.6358 (38.2% fib), an eventual break above will …
