EUR/NZD initially dipped on Tuesday but recovered ground as buying demand continued near 1.7390 level. . EUR/NZD gains near 1.7460(11DMA),consolidation likely to continue while market seeks fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD grinds near mid-1.0600s as Australia employment, New Zealand budget loom - May 17, 2023
- NZD/USD bulls hold the baton, for now - May 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD beginning to trend lower but hurdle ahead - May 17, 2023