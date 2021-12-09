EUR/NZD initially dipped on Thursday but recovered ground as easing concerns about the economic hit from the Omicron COVID-19 variant helped support riskier currencies. The pair is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD capped by the 50.0% fibonacci, good to sell on rallies - December 9, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD consolidating around 1.9465, bias is bullish - December 9, 2021
- NZD/USD pares Wednesday’s losses, struggles at 0.6800 amid a risk-off market mood - December 9, 2021