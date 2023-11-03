EUR/NZD dipped on Thursday as rise in commodity prices and increased risk appetite boosted the commodity-price sensitive New Zealand dollar. Risk appetite returned to financial markets a day after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates its gains around 0.5900, eyes on the US NFP data - November 2, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD close below key fibo adds to further bearish bias, good to sell on rally - November 2, 2023
- AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Aussie down but uptrend remains intact, AUD/NZD into 1.0900 - November 2, 2023