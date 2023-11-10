EUR/NZD strengthened on Friday as commodity linked currency like kiwi dollar weakened against euro in the wake of lower commodity prices . Kiwi dollar softness was attributed to weak commodity prices, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/ NZD consolidates around 1.8130, maintains bullish bias - November 10, 2023
- Arsenal vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League game online - November 10, 2023
- Man Utd vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online - November 10, 2023