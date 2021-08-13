EUR/NZD gave up some of earlier ground on Friday as profit taking set in after failure to close above resistance at 1.6800 (14EMA) . EUR/NZD dips towards 1.6742, a break and daily close above 1.6800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD dented by profit taking laying foundation for rebound - August 13, 2021
- NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play as US Dollar Strength Cools - August 13, 2021
- NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook - August 13, 2021