EUR/NZD initially dipped on Wednesday but recovered some ground as concerns eased after Evergrande deal. China Evergrande said it would be able to pay a coupon on one of its bonds, easing some market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly low as bears attack 0.6980 support - September 22, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD edges above 1.6700 and now targets key fibo resistance - September 22, 2021
- NZD/USD drops back to 0.7000 on Fed Chair Powell’s tapering hints - September 22, 2021