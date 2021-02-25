FxWirePro :EUR/NZD edges higher but outlook still bearish

EUR/NZD recovered some ground on Thursday as upbeat Euro zone economic sentiment supported euro. EUR/NZD climbs above 1.6500 and holds near the days high in late US session. The pairs rebound has …
