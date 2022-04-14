FxWirePro: EUR/NZD eyes fibo resistance after rallying off from 1.5705

EUR/NZD strengthened on Wednesday as euro attracted buyers ahead Of ECB Meeting. Euro zone inflation came in at 7.5% in March, with a peak still seen months away , thus investors will scrutinize …
