EUR/NZD declined on Thursday as the pair extended weakness on worries over higher interest rates and crude prices. A fresh bearish signal emerged today as EUR/NZD down trend extended, Break 23.6% fib …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD heads deeper into bear territory, bears plotting path toward 1.7600 - September 28, 2023
- FxWirePro :GBP/NZD downtrend loses steam but outlook still bearish - September 28, 2023
- U.S. stocks bounce as Treasury yields ease, Dow Jones gains 116 points - September 28, 2023