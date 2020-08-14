EUR/NZD rally extended above 1.8000 on Friday as euro was boosted by upbeat Euro zone trade surplus data. Euro zones trade surplus rose in June to 21.2 billion euros ($25 billion) as the blocs drop in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD hits 3-months high, upside bias remains - August 14, 2020
- NZD/USD analysis: Breakout likely to occur - August 14, 2020
- NZD/USD: Scope for a move to the back of the broken 2014 downtrend at 0.65 – Credit Suisse - August 14, 2020