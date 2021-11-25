FxWirePro :EUR/NZD is getting back on track for a run towards 1.6400

EUR/NZD rose higher on Thursday as New Zealand dollar continued to weaken as RBNZ hiked rates by less than hawks had expected. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) met most expectations by raising …
