EUR/NZD rally extended towards 1.7650 on Wednesday as market focus turned European Central Banks(ECB) minutes for its September policy meeting on Thursday The pair trading 0.05% higher at 1.7656 , …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.7700 level - October 11, 2023
- NZD/USD targets for election night - October 11, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD chart points recovery in coming sessions, good to buy on dips - October 11, 2023