FxWirePro :EUR/NZD plunges as German ZEW Sentiment falls sharply, chances of a bigger drop grows

EUR/NZD declined on Tuesday as disappointing German ZEW data weighed on euro. German ZEW economic sentiment fell to 40.4 from 63.3 points in the previous month. The pair reaches 1.6712 after extending …
