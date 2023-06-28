EUR /NZD strengthened on Wednesday as the pair was boosted by comments from a host of ECB central bank leaders. The market continues to price in most of two additional 25bp ECB hikes before a subtle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR /NZD poised for further upside after key fibo resistance break - June 28, 2023
- NZD/USD bears move in as central bank divergence drives - June 28, 2023
- Nzd/Usd: Short-Term Dynamics Turn Nervous On Solid U.S Data - June 28, 2023