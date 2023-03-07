EUR/NZD strengthened on Tuesday as prospects of rate hike by European Central Bank boosted euro aganst weaker kiwi dollar. . European Central Bank is likely to hike rates by 50 basis points each in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD trades at new YTD lows at 0.6103 as investors expect a 50 bps hike in March - March 7, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.7350 level - March 7, 2023
- Convert Euro To New Zealand Dollar - March 7, 2023