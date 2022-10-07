EUR/ NZD strengthened on Thursday as the pair attracted buyers as investors were focused Fridays payrolls report. U.S. non-farm payrolls for September are due to be released on Friday, with economists …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD soured risk drives longs to exit ahead of US jobs data - October 6, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/ NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.7400 level - October 6, 2022
- NZD/USD declines below 0.5660, on Fed speaking, ahead of US NFP - October 6, 2022