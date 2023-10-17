EUR/NZD strengthened on Tuesday as kiwi dollar fell sharply after softer than expected New Zealand CPI data. New Zealand CPI data reinforces view the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will significantly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD drops to two-week lows after upbeat US Retail Sales, clings to 0.5900 - October 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.8000 level - October 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bulls undeterred, eyes 2.0750 level - October 17, 2023