EUR/NZD rose higher on Tuesday as the euro attracted buyers after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) unexpectedly tweaked a key policy. The BoJ surprised global investors by tweaking its bond yield control …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD finds support at 0.6300 and rebounds toward 0.6350 - December 20, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD rallies to 3-week high, good to buy on dips - December 20, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD finds support at 21-EMA, bearish RSI divergence keeps scope for downside - December 20, 2022