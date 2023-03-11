EUR/NZD initially dipped on Friday but rebounded as mixed US jobs data tempered hawkish Fed vibe. U.S. jobs data showed hourly earnings rose by less than expected last month. That gave hope that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD rebounds from daily low, upside bias remains - March 10, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bullish outlook with scope to target 1.9700 - March 10, 2023
- NZD/USD climbs above 0.6100 after the US unemployment rate rose - March 10, 2023