EUR/NZD initially dipped but recovered some ground as rate hike, inflation angst soured risk sentiment. EUR/NZD drops below the 5-DMA , slide halts at the 1.4938(38.2%fib),break below will accelerate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains at risk of an eventual drop to A major fibo - June 10, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD threatens 23.6% fib after fall below 1.9400 handle - June 10, 2022
- AUD/NZD Technical Analysis - June 10, 2022