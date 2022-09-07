FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains bullish as rally continues

EUR/NZD rose on Wednesday as euro strengthened ahead Thursdays ECB meeting. The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Thursday. Pair traded in 1.6386/1.6504 range …
