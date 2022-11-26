EUR/NZD retreated on Friday as currencies early gains evaporated in thin holiday market. Price slides to 1.6694 from 1.6606 Daily high. The pair has seen 88 pip range, on Friday EUR/NZD is now on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains weak, eyes 38.2%fib support - November 25, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD bulls need to hold above key tech level to advance - November 25, 2022
- NZD/USD Forecast: Breaks Above The 200-Day EMA - November 25, 2022