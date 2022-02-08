EUR/NZD strengthened on Thursday as hawkish comments from ECB boosted euro across the board. ECB opened door to 2022 rate hike in policy turnaround, a language change in the statement from ECB helped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD rises on hawkish ECB statement, eyes 1.7250 level - February 8, 2022
- AUD/NZD holds in a tight spot, bears to challenge bull’s dominance - February 7, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stays mildly bid towards 0.6675 hurdle - February 7, 2022