EUR/NZD declined on Thursday after data showed inflation in the euro zone was not as high as investors had feared. Consumer price inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro currency rose 8.5% in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD set for bigger drop, but close below key fibo needed - March 2, 2023
- NZD/USD attempts recovery from 0.6200 as USD Index displays a momentum loss - March 2, 2023
- NZD slips as USD supported - March 2, 2023