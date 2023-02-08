EUR /NZD strengthened on Wednesday as less hawkish than feared comments seen from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted the pair. The euro jumped 0.35% against kiwi dollar , rise above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR /NZD steadies above 1.7000, outlook bullish - February 8, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD rebounds, critical resistance lies ahead - February 8, 2023
- NZD/USD points marginally up within trading range [Video] - February 8, 2023