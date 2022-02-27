FxWirePro: EUR/NZD strongly bearish despite upside attempts

EUR/NZD recovered some ground after initially falling on Thursday as Russias attack on Ukraine sparked volatility and investors scrambled to assess the conflicts longer term implications. Geopolitical …
