EUR/NZD strengthened on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and the prospect of a looming Federal Reserve taper reduced demand for riskier currency like New Zealand dollar. The pair reaches 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD turns tail from 1.7160 peak, regroups for another run - August 20, 2021
- NZD Surprise by RBNZ, SNB Focus on EUR/CHF Drop to Rise - August 20, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD key resistance capped, but charts point north - August 20, 2021