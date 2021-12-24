FxWirePro: EUR/NZD unlikely to invite any further strength, good to sell on rally

EUR/NZD declined as kiwi dollar was buoyed by reduced omicron angst and gains in commodity prices. EUR/NZD dived below the 50% fib and hit low at 1.6574 . Technical lean bearish, RSI is turning lower, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: