EUR/NZD declined as kiwi dollar was buoyed by reduced omicron angst and gains in commodity prices. EUR/NZD dived below the 50% fib and hit low at 1.6574 . Technical lean bearish, RSI is turning lower, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD unlikely to invite any further strength, good to sell on rally - December 23, 2021
- NZD/USD bulls stay in charge towards daily ‘breakout’ resistance - December 23, 2021
- Screen CanterburyNZ Announces Million-dollar Production Fund To Attract International Projects - December 23, 2021