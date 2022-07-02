FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bearish again as upside bias reverses

GBP/NZD initially gained on Friday but reversed course sharply as renewed fears of a global recession combined with weak UK economic data hit the British currency. Data showed that UK manufacturing …
