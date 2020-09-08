FxWirePro : GBP/NZD close to 1-1/2 month low as no deal brexit fears grow

GBP/NZD dipped on Tuesday as concerns that Britain was preparing to override the Brexit divorce deal weighed on sterling. Market participants have been unnerved by the negative Brexit headlines at the …
