GBP/NZD hits 16-week highs at 1.9512 before paring some gains to close at 1.9424 on Wednesday’s trade. The pair is consolidating 200-DMA breakout, bias still bullish. Price has broken major trendline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD consolidates 200-DMA breakout, on track to test 61.8% Fib, stay long - February 28, 2019
- NZD/USD Tests Weekly PP At 0.6834 - February 28, 2019
- NZD/USD in search of a firm direction, US GDP eyed for fresh impetus - February 28, 2019