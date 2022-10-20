GBP/NZD declined on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices returned to a 40-year high in September. British inflation went back into double digits in September, matching a 40-year high hit in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD drifts lower , could be on verge of a bigger drop - October 19, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls sustain above 200-EMA after a Wyckoff’s spring formation - October 19, 2022
- NZD/USD’s reversal from 0.5730 highs finds support at 0.5650 - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post