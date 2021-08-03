FxWirePro : GBP/NZD drop accelerates on central bank talk, good to sell on rally

GBP/NZD dipped on Tuesday as relatively hawkish comments by RBNZ led the Kiwi dollar to gain against pound. New Zealands central bank said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten …
