GBP/NZD declined sharply on Friday as weak UK services PMI and retail data depressed the pair towards 2.0522. . At GMT 21:30, the pair was trading down 0.99 percent at 2.0523 after reaching daily low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro :GBP/NZD extends drop, faces 23.6%fib support - September 22, 2023
- NZD/USD bounces back on improved sentiment, soft US Dollar - September 22, 2023
- Applications for New Zealand Excellence Awards 2023-24 are now open - September 22, 2023