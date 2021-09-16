FxWirePro: GBP/NZD extends gains, faces 23.6% fib resistance

GBP/NZD strengthened on Thursday as recent surge in UK employee numbers and weaker kiwi dollar supported British pound. The pair hit daily high at 1.9511 and was last trading at 1.9498 at (GMT 22:02).
