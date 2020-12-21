GBP/NZD declined on Monday as uncertainties over Brexit talks weighed on sterling. GBP/NZD weakened more aggressively than other cross pairs, as Brexit uncertainties, specifically around fishing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD falls below 1.8900 as Brexit talks deadlocked - December 21, 2020
- NZD/USD bulls jump in to keep pair elevated above 0.7000 - December 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7171, Weakens Under .7112 - December 21, 2020