GBP/NZD strengthened on Wednesday as Britains COVID-19 vaccine rollout offered support to the sterling. Sterling is trending north despite Britains poor performance in managing the coronavirus, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD grinding higher as GBP benefits from vaccine rollout - January 27, 2021
- NZD/USD: Important Test for New Zealand Dollar Developing - January 27, 2021
- NZD/USD trades with modest losses near 0.7230 ahead of key US events - January 27, 2021