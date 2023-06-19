GBP /NZD initially gained on Monday but gave up some ground as investors waited for British inflation data and a Bank of England decision later in the week. The latest British inflation data is due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP /NZD hovers around 2.0630 at start of another BoE hike week - June 19, 2023
- NZD/USD: Forecasting a mild appreciation over 2023, but it is a close call – ANZ - June 19, 2023
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP Rises Against NZD Despite UK Recession Fears - June 19, 2023