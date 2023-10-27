GBP/NZD traded in quiet range on Friday as investors focus turned to the Bank of Englands meeting next week. BoE rate setters meeting on Thursday, where their updated macro economic projections will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro :GBP/NZD hovers around 2.0850 as market waits for fresh catalyst - October 27, 2023
- NZD/USD heading back towards 0.5800 as Greenback sees Friday bids - October 27, 2023
- New Zealand Terms of Trade - October 27, 2023