GBP/NZD goes positive on day, recovers to test rising trendline. • However, the lack of a sustained close above trendline hint more downside risk . • Technical signals are bearish as RSI is at 48, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD maintains bearish bias with focus on 2.0200 level - April 24, 2020
- NZD/USD attempting to regain 0.6000 - April 24, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Testing key resistance and looking at the 200-WMA - April 24, 2020