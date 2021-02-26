FxWirePro: GBP/NZD rebounds sharply as yield spike sours risk sentiment

GBP/NZD staged a sharp recovery on Friday and is back above resistance at 50% retracement at 1.9163 . GBP/NZD rise was sparked by global bond whiplash,with riskier assets under pressure. The pair hit …
