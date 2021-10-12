GBP/NZDrecovered some ground from initial decline on Tuesday as sterling was supported after UK jobs data came in largely in line with forecasts . Data showed British employers expanded their payrolls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD positions for another drop, eyes 1.6550 level - October 12, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD recovers from early dip, key resistance in sight - October 12, 2021
- NZD/USD struggles at 0.6960 amid risk-off market sentiment - October 12, 2021