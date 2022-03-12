GBP/NZD recovered some ground on Friday as stronger than expected UK GDP data, but gains were limited as investors focus remain tied to the Ukraine conflict. Data showed that gross domestic product …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD recovery facing a steep rock, likely to falter - March 11, 2022
- NZD/USD dips towards 0.6800 amid a mixed market mood - March 11, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from weekly hurdle towards 0.6800 - March 11, 2022