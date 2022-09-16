GBP/NZD declined on Friday as the pair attracted sellers after data showed British retail sales fell much more than expected in August. British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD slips lower after UK retail sales disappoint, good to sell on rally - September 16, 2022
- New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Euro (EUR) exchange rate history - September 16, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD refreshes 2-year lows below 0.60 handle, outlook bearish - September 16, 2022