GBP /NZD dipped on Friday after a survey signalled slower hiring activity in August, cementing bets that the Bank of England will pause its interest rate hikes. Survey on Thursday showed that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP /NZD strongly bearish despite upside attempts - September 8, 2023
- Australia vs Georgia live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online - September 8, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD downtrend loses steam but outlook still bearish - September 8, 2023