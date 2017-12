FxWirePro: GBP/NZD struggles to close below 50-DMA at 1.9090, weakness only on decisive break below

FxWirePro: GBP/JPY shooting star plummets prices below 7DMA, consolidation phase in major trend seems exhausted at 38.2% Fibos on hanging man formation FxWirePro: NZD/JPY capped below 200-DMA at 79.28, further upside only on break above FxWirePro: EUR/USD …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: