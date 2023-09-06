GBP/NZD initially dipped on Wednesday but recovered some of the ground as buying demand continued near 2.1250 level. The pair failed to break support at 2.1255 and pulled back towards 2.1300.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD stuck in range but maintains bullish bias - September 6, 2023
- Nzd/Usd: Drop To New Lows Provides More Speculative Lessons - September 6, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears gain further ground after US ISM PMI figures - September 6, 2023