GBP /NZD rose on Friday after BoE bond intervention and better than expected UK GDP data boosted the pair. Britains economy grew 0.2% in Q2, vs previous estimate of -0.1%. The pound jumped 2.73% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP /NZD uptrend gains sharp momentum, as positive sentiment builds for Pound - September 30, 2022
- Australia, NZ dlrs give up overnight bounce, bearish trend unchanged - September 30, 2022
- POLL-RBNZ to carry on with 50 bps hike in October to break inflation trend - September 30, 2022