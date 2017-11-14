FxWirePro: Kiwi dented by downbeat China Oct data dump, stay short in NZD/USD

Poor China data dump aggravates the selling pressure in the NZD/USD pair. NZD/USD hits fresh weekly lows near 0.6860, bias lower. Technical studies have turned bearish on daily charts, RSI and Stochs have turned south and we see -ve DMI dominance.
